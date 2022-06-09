BlackBerry focuses on MSSPs in partner program refresh

Program upgrade marketing incentives, a global hiring campaign for partner support and an updated curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources.

Credit: Dreamstime

BlackBerry has updated its partner program, bringing a renewed focus on managed security services providers (MSSP) as the demand for "threat experts [goes] through the roof".

The update includes marketing incentives, a global hiring campaign for partner support and an updated curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources.

This increased focus comes following claims from the vendor's 2022 Threat Report that small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) are virtually attacked 11 to 13 times a day.

“With headline-grabbing hacks and a cyber security talent gap showing no signs of letting up, SMBs have never been more under-staffed or ill-prepared to meet the challenges posed by the continuously evolving threat landscape,” said Colleen McMillan, VP of global channel sales at BlackBerry.

“Our top 20 MSSPs have grown more than 50 per cent year over year and demand for human threat experts is through the roof. To that end, BlackBerry is doubling down and increasing our focus on our MSSP partners to ensure they’re set up for success.”

As part of the updates, BlackBerry’s channel team will be “significantly” increased, with headcount doubled for positions like partner management, customer success and channel enablement in order to provide support for its channel ecosystem.

Additional support is also being provided for partner business development in the form of proposal-based market funds, case studies, strategic go-to-market engagement and access to inside sales resources.

Seller compensation on MSSP deals is also being introduced in order to encourage field alignment and “to embrace MSSPs as a critical route to market”, according to BlackBerry.

The vendor’s Protect and Earn program, which it described as “generous”, for uncovering and closing net-new logos, is being expanded with unlimited cash-based rewards that are determined by the qualifying closed deal’s total contract value.

MSSPs will also have access to new products and services, including CylanceGUARD, CylancePERSONA and CylanceGATEWAY, as well as new flexible licensing and pricing options.

On the training front, the vendor is bringing in its BlackBerry Cyber Security Administrator (BCSA) technical training for configuring, managing and troubleshooting BlackBerry UES products.

“Representing the next-generation evolution of the popular Cylance Security Professional Certification, the new program includes a blend of videos, instructor-led training, and online assessments on BlackBerry’s industry-leading, AI- [artificial intelligence] based, prevention-first solutions focused on preventing breaches before they happen,” the vendor said.