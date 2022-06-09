Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards 2022: and the finalists are…

Outstanding female leaders will be honoured at a Celebration Lunch on Tuesday 23 August at Shangri-La Singapore.

Credit: Channel Asia

Channel Asia is proud to announce finalists of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, set to be honoured at an in-person Celebration Lunch in Singapore as female accomplishment and achievement hits new heights across Southeast Asia.



Mirroring the entire ASEAN ecosystem, 137 finalists (125 individuals and 12 companies) make the shortlist from a pool of over 200 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses.

Winners will be unveiled at a Celebration Lunch on Tuesday 23 August (12:00-3:30pm SGT) at Shangri-La Singapore. Channel Asia / Foundry applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats. For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, attendance or event details -- click here.

In 2022, WIICTA will house the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across Southeast Asia with female leaders represented in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across ASEAN.

“This is a stunning display of emerging and established female talent in Southeast Asia,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Channel at Foundry.

“Once again the bar has been raised by countless examples of inspirational women leading the way in technology -- we are proud and privileged to be celebrating each and every one of them. We look forward to hosting WIICTA in full form, recognising the value of face-to-face interaction among executive delegates.”

In 2022, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, specific categories have been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of female talent in the ASEAN market.

Innovation, Technical, Graduate and D&I Champion (Individual) are segmented into two sub-categories spanning Partner and Vendor / Distributor awards. Meanwhile, Rising Star and D&I Champion (Company) includes two sub-categories of Partner and Vendor.

Specific to Achievement, this category is divided into three sub-categories housing Partner, Vendor (National) and Vendor (Regional). This breakdown covers submissions from in-market candidates (National), plus those holding multiple territory positions across Southeast Asia or Asia Pacific (Regional).

This is in addition to Shining Star which will be segmented into five sub-categories based on location, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.

“Our goal is simple, to ensure as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program in ASEAN,” Yumul added. “To have such a strong number of finalists means that we can once again provide a platform to connect as many inspiring females as possible in our inclusive and expansive community.”

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 30 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Channel Asia has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the ASEAN channel since first launching WIICTA in 2019, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Channel Asia congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name, organisation and location.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Partner:

Huiying Chng - AsiaPac Technology (Singapore)

Kristine Mariano - DXC Technology (Philippines)

Mui Cheng Tan - Fujitsu (Singapore)

Teh Su-Ann - GrowthOps (Malaysia)

Nawiya Innoom - NTT Data Business Solutions (Thailand)

Ichita Puspa - R17 Group (Indonesia)

Jerri-anne Yap - Sourced Group (Singapore)

Vendor / Distributor:

Kirsten Gilbertson - Amazon Web Services (Singapore)

Carrera Chang - Cisco (Singapore)

Angela Arlina - Cisco (Indonesia)

Yeo Lee Lee - ExtraHop Networks (Singapore)

Doreen Goh - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Singapore)

Jess How - HP (Malaysia)

Genevieve Goh - New Relic (Singapore)

Fayanne Foo - VMware (Singapore)

Joyslyn Chan - Westcon-Comstor (Singapore)

