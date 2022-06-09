BlackBerry honours regional partners, recognises "innovation and leadership"

Graeme Pyper (BlackBerry) Credit: Christine Wong

BlackBerry has celebrated its leading channel partners in Asia Pacific, acknowledging “innovation and leadership” across the ecosystem during the past 12 months.

Unveiled at the vendor's 2022 Partner Awards -- held during the company’s virtual cyber security sales kick-off -- the awards honoured global solutions providers, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and distributors that have demonstrated "effective go-to-market strategies" and a "commitment to driving customer success”.

Taking the top spot for Partner of the Year was India-based Quess Corp having demonstrated the “highest new logo and expansion rate, in both deal registration and new accounts".

The Top New Logo Award went to Telkomsel Indonesia for establishing the “largest number of new logo billings" while Singapore-headquartered Ace Pacific Group took home the MSSP of the Year Award after demonstrating “increased business growth percentage year-over-year".

At the same time, Halodata -- another Singapore-based partner -- won the Distributor of the Year Award for having “expanded business growth year-over-year with a spotlight on new business".

“We are proud to announce our award-winning BlackBerry partners in Asia Pacific,” said Graeme Pyper, director of Channels and Alliances across Asia Pacific at BlackBerry.

"Not only do the winners share our commitment to customers’ safety and security but are truly collaborative in making a difference for companies facing these challenges every day -- from large enterprises and governments to small and medium businesses with limited resources."

With the recent update of cyber security guidelines for services focused partners by the Five Eyes Alliance and Quad Partnership, the awards sought to highlight BlackBerry’s increased focus and support for MSPs and MSSPs in making enterprise-grade cyber security solutions and services more accessible to the mid-market in order to address challenges such as the cyber-skills gap which disproportionately impacts SMEs.

In line with this, BlackBerry also outlined channel incentives such as the Partner Protect and Earn Program and Antivirus replacement offer – both of which have been recently expanded across Asia Pacific.