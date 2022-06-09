NTU leverages Keysight Technologies to advance 6G agenda

Credit: Dreamstime

The Centre for Disruptive Photonic Technologies -- located within the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus in Singapore -- has selected Keysight Technologies' software-centric test and measurement solutions to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies.

The partnership taps on Keysight’s solutions to validate on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices, such as transceivers. Specifically, NTU will utilise Keysight's integrated software and hardware tools to "accurately characterise complex transceiver modules".

Keysight will combine its arbitrary waveform generator (AWG), optical modulation analyser, network analyser (PNA), PSG analog signal generator with up-converters and down-converters from Virginia Diodes (VDI) and PathWave Vector Signal Analysis software to create a "turnkey solution" for testing and validation of on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices.

"Keysight is pleased to contribute to breakthroughs in 6G technology by providing NTU with a 6G testbed that accurately analyses unchartered terrain spanning electronics and photonics technologies for their TeraX Lab," said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager of General Electronics Measurements Solutions (GEMS) group at Keysight.

"Together with pacesetters such as NTU, Keysight is enabling high-speed data transfer links critical to realising a wide range of consumer, enterprise and government 6G applications."

The Centre leverages terahertz frequencies to develop an electronic-photonic hybrid approach which can be used to design mobile devices capable of operating at data rates of up to several terabits per second (Tbps).

Many emerging applications and future 6G use cases, including augmented reality (AR), holographic communication and mobile edge computing rely on such high data rate speeds.

"One of the world's leading universities, NTU Singapore, through its Centre for Disruptive Photonic Technologies, will leverage its research strengths to explore the boundaries of new designs for 6G, as well as other emerging technologies, with the help of Keysight's solutions," said Dr. Ranjan Singh, associate professor at the Physics and Applied Physics Department of the School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences in NTU.

"NTU's research into the frontiers of 6G technology will help bring to life innovations that will enhance human connection, health and safety, while improving efficiencies across multiple industries."