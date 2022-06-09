CrowdStrike celebrates top channel partners in Asia

Awards recognise partners that “meet or exceeded" assigned revenue targets while creating "successful customer relationships" through the delivery of CrowdStrike-based solutions.

Jon Fox (CrowdStrike) Credit: ARN

CrowdStrike has announced its top performing partners following 12 months of ecosystem growth across ASEAN and North Asia.

Unveiled at the vendor's 2021 Partner of the Year Awards, the awards recognise channel partners that “meet or exceeded" assigned revenue targets while creating "successful customer relationships" through the delivery of CrowdStrike-based solutions.

Taking home the ASEAN Partner of the Year Award was Taiwan-based Stark Technology in acknowledgement of showing “commitment to the CrowdStrike partnership and investment in skills development and training".

At the same time, Stark Technology's Eddy Huang was also honoured as Best Partner Representative of the Year in 2021.

Huang, who is a director at Stark Technology, acknowledged that CrowdStrike’s growth and addition of new modules and products meets the demands of the partner’s Taiwanese customers and better enables them to defend against cyber attacks.

“CrowdStrike does a great job of assisting partners of all kinds, as well as technical training sessions and online study materials," he said. "With the strong solutions and support teams, Stark Technology looks forward to continuing to work closely with CrowdStrike in the coming years."

Meanwhile, Nexus Technologies, a system integator based in the Philippines, won ASEAN and North Asia Best Enterprise Partner for “delivering the most net new revenue" to CrowdStrike in 2021. In addition, Systex Information from Hong Kong picked up the Best Corporate Partner Award.

Also honoured was Edward Joseph, senior pre-sales manager at Technopath in the Philippines, was named Best Partner Sales Executive, while Gunadi Tiojaya of Amazon Web Services (AWS) was inducted into the CrowdStrike Hall of Fame.

“We are delighted to celebrate our ASEAN and North Asia partners that have contributed by providing valuable and innovative security solutions and services to the end-users to combat today’s advanced cyber adversaries,” said Jon Fox, senior director of Channel across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at CrowdStrike.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and awards winners that have been announced, but also to all our partners across ASEAN and North Asia who continue to help us keep our mutual customers secure."