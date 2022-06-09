ePLDT and Cybereason roll out endpoint security for Filipino enterprises

Credit: Dreamstime

ePLDT, the technology division of PLDT Enterprise, and Cybereason have teamed up to introduce a new endpoint security solution aimed at enterprise customers in the Philippines.

Specifically, the vendor's extended detection and response (XDR) platform will combine with ePLDT’s managed services and security monitoring expertise to provide organisations with the tools to "detect and block sophisticated cyber attacks".

Marilene Tayag, vice president and group CISO at ePLDT, acknowledged that the collaboration brings together the “capabilities and threat visibility” of Cybereason’s defence platform with ePLDT’s specialisation in managed services and security monitoring to deliver the new enterprise-grade solution, under the banner of Endpoint Advanced Security.

“Our customers have peace of mind knowing that ePLDT Security Operations Centre analysts are monitoring their critical assets 24x7, and that they will be notified of any incidents and can perform remote responses regardless of the location of the endpoint," Tayag said. "Our customers no longer need additional investment in monitoring tools."

According to ePLDT, the XDR capability can "predict, detect and respond" to cyber attacks at scale and speed across multiple environments, spanning endpoints, networks, identities, cloud and application workspaces.

For smaller organisations with "ad hoc cyber security teams" the solution aims to improve threat detection and prevention capabilities without requiring sizeable investment in infrastructure and people.

The service is also targeted at organisations that do not have dedicated cyber security capabilities to monitor and manage risks on ompany-owned laptops, workstations, or servers, whether they are housed in the cloud or on-premises.

“By extending ePLDT’s security services offering with Cybereason’s XDR platform, customers will benefit from round-the-clock monitoring for potential endpoint risks," added Eric Nagel, general manager of Asia Pacific at Cybereason. "Removing blind spots that evade traditional security products will enable defenders to turn the tables around, disrupt threat actor activities, and push them out of the corporate network and hosts."