Deloitte forms global alliance with Netskope for cyber security adoption

Shared clients will be able to utilise Netskope SSE with Deloitte’s cyber security services.

Credit: Supplied

Deloitte has formed a global strategic alliance with cloud security vendor Netskope to promote the uptake of secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) security frameworks by their mutual clients.



Through the alliance, shared clients will be able to utilise Netskope SSE with Deloitte’s cyber security services, with the pair claiming the solutions will secure people and data in the cloud and increase speed and agility in the process.

The alliance and its initiatives are global, but the large majority of joint activities are expected to initially take place in the US.

“As organisations continue to advance their digital transformation efforts, it’s common for either security considerations or user experience to be addressed – not always both,” said Criss Bradbury, principal at Deloitte.

“Our alliance with Netskope will assist our shared clients to pursue often multi-phased digital transformations that include SASE and SSE adoption, so that security of both organisational and user assets are protected in a way that also prioritises user experience.”

Dave Rogers, vice president of global alliances and channel sales at Netskope, added the alliance is anticipated to “help organisations better navigate the challenges they face on their SASE, zero trust and cloud journeys”.

“This relationship is an extension of ongoing efforts to better serve both Netskope and Deloitte’s clientele, which include many Fortune 2000 companies,” he said.

“As more organisations realise the need for SSE as a core inspection point that gets as close as possible to where and how data is accessed, Netskope is prepared to support this demand with its own solutions, accompanied by key relationships such as this one.”