Vingroup and Intel ink new deal to develop smart city solutions

Le Thi Thu Thuy (Vingroup) Credit: Vingroup

Vingroup and Intel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a wide range of advanced computing systems in Vietnam.

The collaboration is part of a continued effort from Vingroup to work with global suppliers who can aid with manufacturing development, smart services and electric vehicle initiatives.

Under the MoU, both parties will explore opportunities for 5G-enabled smart city and smart building solutions which can be applied to Vinhomes' smart city projects. They will also collaborate around creating and deploying smart factory Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for VinES batteries manufacturing and VinFast electric vehicles (EV) manufacturing.

"The digitisation of everything is contributing to the insatiable need for semiconductors, especially in the automotive sector. Intel has the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, and process with at-scale manufacturing our partners need for their next-generation innovations," said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

"This collaboration with Vingroup can help deliver needed technology innovations for safer roads, more sustainable manufacturing and smarter cities."

As part of their shared vision to develop EVs, Vingroup and Intel aim to build scalable in-vehicle computing platforms for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) based on Mobileye technology and infotainment systems that deliver a unique in-vehicle experience and create a suite of services for customers.

Both parties will also develop an optimised multi-cloud strategy to migrate and deploy open-source in-vehicle and in-building applications. Additionally, the applications are relevant for manufacturing and supply chain management along with enterprise solutions for Vingroup facilities.

"Vingroup has always been a pioneer in bringing consumers smart products and services integrated with world-class technologies, advanced features and outstanding experiences to improve their lives," added Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice chairwoman of Vingroup. "We work towards realising this vision through partnerships like this, to create a smarter and more sustainable future for everyone."