Proofpoint highlights top APAC partners at inaugural summit

The Missing Link won two awards, while Tesserent, Fujitsu Oceania and M.Tech Products Australia won one award apiece.

Alex Lei (Proofpoint) Credit: Proofpoint

Cyber security vendor Proofpoint has highlighted its top performing partners at its inaugural Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner Summit.

Hosted virtually, the awards were given to partners that had expanded Proofpoint’s footprint in the APAC region over the last 12 months.

“Over the last two years, the move to the cloud and accelerated digital transformation has expanded the attack surface for enterprises, and with it, the need for organisations to partner with trusted cybersecurity vendors,” said Alex Lei, senior VP of Asia Pacific and Japan at Proofpoint.

“Proofpoint is committed to its 100 per cent channel go-to market strategy and we’re excited to recognise our partners who have demonstrated excellence in keeping organisations secure when they need it most, with Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to cyber security.”

In Australia and New Zealand, Artarmon, NSW-based IT services and security company The Missing Link took out both Managed Partner with Highest Nest Annual Recurring Revenue (NARR) and Most Accredited Partner of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, Tesserent Cyber Services scored Managed Partner with Most New Logos.

For the Global Systems Integrator of the Year, NTT Australia won the main category, with Fujitsu Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) winning the Rising Star award.

Rounding out the last of the local region was M.Tech Products Australia, which was handed the gong for Distributor of the Year – Mature Markets.

In addition, South Korean-based Ncurity won Distributor of the Year – Emerging Markets, HCL Technologies (India, South Asia and South Korea) won Global Systems Integrator of the Year – Emerging Markets and Singapore’s Tindo won Emerging Managed Partner of the Year.