NCS and AIS team up in Thailand, aims for enterprise dominance

NCS Telco+ will support internal digitalisation efforts of AIS, in addition to customers across the enterprise.

Credit: NCS

NCS has partnered with Advanced Info Service (AIS) to capitalise on increased demand for digital solutions and services in Thailand, as regional expansion plans gather pace.



Unveiled on the sidelines of CommunicAsia 2022, terms of the alliance will see NCS Telco+ -- a strategic business group housed within NCS running as a joint initiative with Singtel -- support the internal digitalisation efforts of AIS, in addition to customers across the enterprise.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will formalise efforts for both parties to jointly pursue projects in 5G, Internet of Things, cloud and cyber security, leveraging AIS’ market reputation with NCS’ digital services capabilities.

“We are committed to supporting the digital transformation needs of telcos with NCS Telco+,” said Sami Luukkonen, managing partner of NCS Telco+. “Our partnership with AIS marks our entry into the Thai market and an opportunity to bring our domain knowledge and expertise in designing and implementing 5G and IoT solutions, enterprise cloud services platforms and automation services to AIS and its enterprise customers.

“NCS Telco+ will help improve their operational efficiencies by leveraging data-driven insights, and deliver enhanced customer experiences.”

NCS Telco+ is designed to help communication service providers digitally transform by overhauling business operations, capturing value from data and driving applications of 5G. Such services are currently available to NCS’ customers and partners in Southeast Asia, North Asia and the Middle East.

“This partnership is mutually beneficial as it taps on the combined expertise and experience of NCS and AIS to offer capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), cloud transformation and cybersecurity both for enterprises in Thailand, as well as our own digital transformation needs,” added Tanapong Ittisakulchai, chief enterprise business officer at AIS.

According to Ittisakulchai, AIS’ customers will experience a “marked improvement” in the speed and accuracy of key processes including on-boarding for new users, enhanced operations and issue resolution and broader self-service options.

The partnership will also aim to enhance AIS’ employee competencies via talent development and training programmes, alongside spearheading internal capabilities as a "cognitive telco".

“Together, we look forward to co-create the digital telco of the future, build on our joint ideas and assets, and leverage the efficiencies across the Singtel Group of telcos,” Ittisakulchai noted.

As outlined by Gartner, end-user spending on IT services in Thailand is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 per cent from 2021 to 2026, reaching US$4.3 billion by 2026.