Kyndryl teams up with Cisco on edge networking, private cloud, managed services

Alliance extends tech relationship the two had when Kyndryl was a division of IBM.

Credit: Kyndryl

Kyndryl has partnered with Cisco to help enterprise customers implement a broad range of technologies from private 5G to data centre gear to edge devices.

Under the partnership the companies will also provide software-defined networking (SDN), and secure multi-network wide area network (WAN) technology delivered as via an as-a-service model.

Kyndryl already offers network consulting, fully managed networks, and SDN services to help enterprises build programmable network fabrics that include SD-WAN, data centre, branch, and LAN technologies.The relationship continues a technology partnership between Cisco and IBM's former Managed Infrastructure Services unit, which spun out of IBM last year as Kyndryl.

"Companies around the world in all industries are clamouring for solutions and services that can streamline the management and operation of their hybrid cloud and network computing environments," said Deborah Nevin, vice president of Global Alliances at Kyndryl.

“We are pleased that our long-standing collaboration with Cisco can provide customers with integrated technologies and services that derive more value from their current IT investments, while embracing the benefits of advanced network and edge computing capabilities.”

Modernising customer infrastructure is at the centre of Kyndryl's strategy as the global system integrator (GSI) looks to expand that plan with a full slate of vendor partnerships. Since spinning out from IBM, Kyndryl has been proliferating partnerships, tying up with Cloudera, Lenovo, Dell, SAP, VMware, Red Hat, NetApp, Google Cloud, AWS, and more.

“Cisco and Kyndryl have a strong track record delivering IT solutions to our joint customers," added Keith Dyer, vice president of Global Enterprise Sales and Global Partner Organisation at Cisco. "Kyndryl is one of our largest managed-services partners that delivers complex services to global customers.

"At Cisco we see an immense opportunity in the intersection between managed services and the drive to as-a-service models. In collaboration with partners, we are moving from operations-focused offerings to more catalog-based consumption-driven services."