FPT Software aims to up-skill workforce with Udacity

Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software has entered into a partnership with online education platform provider, Udacity, that aims to enhance the technology provider's up-skilling program.

The program offers FPT Software employees a fully sponsored Nanodegree – the training and mentoring course delivered by Udacity. Experts at technology giants such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and others that are collaborating with Udacity will be conducting the courses.

The three-year contract opens up to 9,000 learning opportunities for promising IT engineers who play "significant roles" in the company’s digital transformation projects, focusing on data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, blockchain and security.

Nguyen Khai Hoan, CFO of FPT Software, assessed that the partnership represented the “tremendous intangible values which both parties brought to the table.” He added that these values go beyond borders as FPT Software continues to “grow across regions, investing in its talented people and advanced technological capabilities.”

With the trend of data-related positions growing prominent in the global IT labour market, FPT Software has made it a long-term strategy to invest in building "high-quality" IT engineers workforce, strengthening its digital transformation capabilities in the process.

Through the partnership, specialised training content will be developed for FPT Software employees along with the company’s exclusive certifications. Both parties also discussed bringing Nanodegree to IT students, exploring new opportunities to enhance FPT Software’s technology capabilities as it expands on a global scale.

“FPT Software is one of our first partners in Vietnam and a great example of large-scale global companies putting people first," commented Marc Jones, regional vice president of Udacity. "We are excited and look forward to creating a great impact with FPT Software, both in terms of business and giving back to society."