Lendlease bolsters data centre play in Asia with Sunita Bottse hire

Sunita Bottse (Lendlease) Credit: Lendlease

Sunita Bottse has been appointed head of Data Centres at Lendlease, joining the business from SuperNap in Thailand where she was CEO.

Now based in Singapore, Bottse is tasked with leading Lendlease Data Centre Partners – the Group’s US$1 billion joint venture (JV) with a large institutional investor to ramp up data centre investment across Asia Pacific.

The JV is currently developing a 120 MW hyperscale data centre in Greater Tokyo, Japan, with construction due to commence in June 2022. Bottse will oversee both sourcing and developing data centre assets across Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Bottse -- who was honoured as a Shining Star during Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021 -- brings a strong track record in the data centre space with more than a decade of experience building and managing tier-IV data centres in the region.

Prior to joining SuperNap, she was the vice president of Ctex data centre with the remit of managing data centre operations while driving the attainment of tier-IV certifications.



Andrew Gauci, head of Telecoms and Data Infrastructure for Asia at Lendlease, whom Bottse will report to, highlighted the data centre business as a key growth sector in Asia and remarked at the prospect of working together to scale up operations.

“We are delighted to have Sunita on-board," Gauci said. "She brings with her both rich and diverse experience in the data centre space, and her deep expertise and industry experience will be an asset to Lendlease as we drive greater growth in acquisition, development, construction and investment in data centres."