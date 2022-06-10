Viettel deploys Cloudian to boost storage service offerings

Le Xuan Que (Viettel) Credit: Viettel

Viettel IDC is tapping on Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage as the foundation for its storage service offerings, including storage-as-a-service, backup-as-a-service and disaster recovery-as-a-service.

Already, the Vietnam-based telecommunications giant has deployed 2PB of HyperStore and will add more capacity as the business needs grow. The move is designed to leverage HyperStore’s "public cloud-like flexibility, scalability and fully native S3 compatibility" for both internal and external customers, along with increased protection against ransomware attacks.

“We found the Cloudian platform to be extremely robust, with an extensive feature set,” said Kien Dang, service owner of Cloud Storage Service at Viettel. “We particularly liked HyperStore’s multi-tenancy and quality-of-service features, the ability to set different access privileges and its Object Lock ransomware protection.”

Object Lock enables users to create an "immutable data back-up copy", preventing cyber criminals from encrypting or deleting the data. In the event of a ransomware attack, organisations can recover the unencrypted back-up without paying ransom.

Le Xuan Que, CTO at Viettel, also highlighted the benefit of integrating with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid through HyperStore which allows the telco to “provide persistent storage for cloud-native applications running on-premises or in hybrid cloud environments".

Together with CSC, a value-added distributor, the upgrade of Viettel’s storage solution came after close evaluation of Cloudian’s offerings.

“We have one large customer that’s currently creating 110 million objects per day and expects that to rise to one billion objects per day in the future,” added Hoang Van Ngoc, director at Viettel. “With Cloudian, we’re confident that we’ll easily and cost effectively be able to meet this demand.”