Zoom launches global investment arm

Credit: Dreamstime

Zoom has launched Zoom Ventures, a global investment arm focused at driving innovation in the video communications platform’s ecosystem.

According to the company, Zoom Ventures will focus on early to growth stage companies that offer solutions align with its core video platform and adjacent products.

Examples of such partners, the video communications platform vendor continued, include those that are “building solutions to revolutionise the modern workspace”, and hybrid workforce collaborations.

Zoom claims that it will offer “more than a one-time capital investment”, with the general minimum it is looking to invest being US$250,000 and not to take on more than 20 per cent of a given round.

In addition, Zoom Ventures also includes its pre-existing Zoom Apps Fund, a US$100 million fund to support partners building apps and integrations on the Zoom Developer Platform.

Since its conception, more than 25 portfolio companies have received a slice of this pie, with the company adding it will continue to explore new investment opportunities in its developer ecosystem.

In return, Zoom Ventures will seek customary information rights, pro rata rights and notice rights to monitor and optimise its investment portfolio, while not taking any board seats.