Paessler commits to channel with distribution additions in Indonesia and Philippines

Paessler hopes to move into new markets and sectors as industries shift towards focusing on hybrid and cloud-based working environments post-pandemic.

Sebastian Krueger (Paessler) Credit: Paessler

Paessler has appointed new distributors Lima Dua Satu Teknologi Indonesia and IP Systems in the Philippines amid plans to expand partner ecosystem reach across the region.

The IT monitoring vendor hopes to move into new markets and sectors as industries shift towards focusing on hybrid and cloud-based working environments post-pandemic.

Apart from growing its APAC market share, Paessler aims to enable its customers everywhere to navigate the new normal, while also providing training to end-customers with the focus on supporting its channel partners through elevated partner programs to better serve the market.

The partnership sees Paessler tapping on the vendor ecosystems to deliver the availability, performance and security for the IT infrastructures of large enterprise clients across the APAC region.

Sebastian Krueger, vice president for Asia Pacific at Paessler, emphasised the need for new distribution partners to serve customers and “stay at the forefront of digital trends in APAC".

“Through our partnership with PT Lima Dua Satu Teknologi Indonesia and IPSYSTEMS, we continue to deepen our market engagement in sectors such as government and large-scale enterprises across industrial and manufacturing, healthcare, and technology providers, as we see them as key growth sectors,” added Krueger.

“Both Indonesia and the Philippines have been strong advocates for cloud infrastructure monitoring solutions, and we believe these partnerships will be instrumental in spearheading and expanding our strategic push into the region.”

The agreement acknowledges key growth opportunities for infrastructure monitoring as the region demonstrates increased need to reduce risks, enable better monitoring of IT infrastructures, save time, maintain business continuity, access scalability, and stay compliant and flexible to the needs of its customers.

Paessler has continued to see growth amidst the pandemic, with as much as 115 percent growth between January and August last year in Indonesia.

Through the partnership with PT Lima Dua Satu Teknologi Indonesia, Paessler is looking to deliver digital transformation and bolster cloud adoption for its clients, which may translate into generating opportunities and accelerating Indonesia’s economy.

“Our partnership with Paessler will enable us to focus on our core IT business, while leveraging the strength and expertise of Paessler’s network monitoring systems and solutions. We believe that there is great potential within the financial, government, and manufacturing sectors, and Indonesia’s steady economic growth and aspirations for digital transformation is propelling the nation towards its digital ambition,” said Fanky Christian, director at PT Lima Dua Satu Teknologi Indonesia.

Christian also highlighted the increasing use of new technology in local sectors and suggests that the product will be central to monitoring both on-premise and cloud infrastructures. Coupled with the distributor’s expertise in managing Paessler’s PRTG and its implementation, it hopes to “be more agile in developing the market, educating the customer, and growing together.”

In the Philippines, the vendor saw an 84 percent growth in 2021, making a recovery from the effects of the pandemic in 2020. With sales consisting of 33% each across small, medium, and large enterprises, Paessler is witnessing a high demand for hybrid and cloud technology now and in the future.

“As a recognised value-added cybersecurity solutions provider in the Philippines, being appointed as a Paessler PRTG distributor takes us one step closer towards becoming a significant contributor to nation-building through our solutions. Having a powerful network monitoring solution on hand further proves our determination in ensuring every Filipino organisation is at the top of its IT infrastructure defences. The Philippines is growing in its adoption of digital transformation and cloud-based applications,” said Patricia Celis, managing director of IPSYSTEMS.

“With the release of the National Cybersecurity Plan of 2022, now is a crucial time for businesses to equip their IT infrastructure with best-in-class solutions, including cybersecurity, data protection, network monitoring, and more.”