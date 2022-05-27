VNPT and Cisco join forces on next-gen connectivity in Vietnam

Both parties will collaborate on designing and implementing the optimisation of VNPT's core infrastructure towards virtualisation.

Credit: VNPT / Cisco

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and Cisco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to outline joint cooperation in designing and deploying a digital transformation solution for the business market in Vietnam.

The two parties will deploy next-generation networking applications for different market segments, which reflects their shared vision for market development through the selection of appropriate technology and connectivity solutions.

They will collaborate on designing and implementing the optimisation of VNPT's core infrastructure towards virtualisation and build connectivity infrastructure packages for organisations by applying technologies such as SDN and SD-WAN.

Sanjay Kaul, president of Service Provider Business across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Cisco, suggested that the world’s reliance on connectivity and how the Internet “has gone from being a must-have to a critical economic driver”, will see connectivity being even more essential in everybody’s lives.

“We will combine the best capabilities of the two sides to provide a next-generation network infrastructure that are based on software-controlled optical network technology, thereby ensuring the flexibility of services and providing high-quality digital services to small, medium and big businesses in the 5G era,” added Kaul.

The agreement also sees VNPT and Cisco cooperating in research and development of a 5G core network to manage and deploy high-speed, low-latency, and secure 5G applications, delivering next-generation connectivity solutions to Vietnamese enterprises and helping them to achieve the goal of digital transformation.

Huynh Quang Liem, VNPT Group’s president, noted that Vietnam building towards a digital economy and so, the need for digital transformation of businesses becomes more urgent than ever. He views the partnership as another opportunity for VNPT to further improve its ability to provide next-generation technology applications and digital solutions in Vietnam, especially for businesses.

“We believe that the MoU signed today will not only help the cooperation between VNPT and Cisco reach a higher level, but also create a premise for us to continue joining hands with the Government of Vietnam in accelerating digital transformation," he affirmed.