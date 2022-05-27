New country leader heads up VMware in Malaysia

The role will see her drive business strategy and development as well as customer and partner relations for VMware to accelerate the adoption of digital transformation in the country.

Sarene Lee (VMware) Credit: VMware

Sarene Lee has been appointed as country manager of Malaysia at VMware with the industry executive departing IBM following almost two decades of service.

Effective immediately, the role will see Lee drive business strategy and development as well as customer and partner relations for VMware to accelerate the adoption of digital transformation in the country.

“Malaysia has made digitalisation a top priority and is actively encouraging companies to transform their businesses to remain relevant and to boost the country’s digital economy," said Paul Simos, vice president and managing director of VMware Southeast Asia and Korea.

"I am confident that with her wide experience and deep knowledge of the Malaysian market, Sarene will play a pivotal role in helping organisations in Malaysia embrace innovation so that they can scale faster and reach their full potential."

Prior to joining VMware, Lee helmed the IBM Cloud business in Malaysia as general manager in addition to completing a seven-year stint at Microsoft. In a career spanning over 25 years, Lee has held key leadership positions with extensive experience in leading teams, growing market share and revenue, driving customer relations, and building partner ecosystems.

“This is an exciting time in Malaysia with markets opening up and businesses gearing for growth," Lee added. "I look forward to helping organisations here execute their digitalisation roadmaps and attain even greater heights with hybrid and multi-cloud, security, and digital workspace solutions, and to contributing to the development of the business community and growth of the sector."

The announcement comes at the same time as the appointment of VMware’s country manager for Singapore, Tan Siew San, following her almost decade-long tenure at Orange Business Services.

In the role -- which is effective in mid-June -- Siew San is tasked with heading up all business activities including strategy and investments, in addition to helming local business units and growing the teams, as well as driving engagement with customers, partners and key stakeholders.