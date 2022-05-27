Big Data Exchange takes on Indonesia with $300M joint venture

JV boasts establishment of new data centre and cloud-focused operation, one of the largest foreign investments in Indonesia’s data centre sector.

Braham Singh (Big Data Exchange) Credit: Big Data Exchange

Big Data Exchange (BDx) has marked its entry into the Indonesian data centre market with a joint venture agreement with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Aplikanusa Lintasarta and Starone Mitra Telekomunikasi (SMT).

The joint venture boasts the establishment of a new data centre and cloud-focused operation that will be one of the largest foreign investments in Indonesia’s data centre sector, with an estimated enterprise value of $300 million effective upon completion of the conditional sale and purchase agreement of shares (CSPA).

Braham Singh, CEO of BDx, underscored the significance of adding Indonesia to the provider's Asia Pacific data centre portfolio, especially since the nation’s demand for connectivity and cloud services will “drive the need for data centre solutions, providing the next strategic step in BDx’s footprint.”

“BDx’s dedication to data centre operational excellence and its commitment to sustainability will be reflected throughout every step of this venture,” he added.

With new data centre builds, Indonesia’s need for global data centre facilities will be met and a portfolio of solutions will be delivered to enable digital transformation for multiple industries, including financial services, hyperscalers, telecom operators and government organisations.

Indonesian customers will soon gain access to BDx’s existing carrier-neutral network that spans Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, as well as its data centre infrastructure and maintenance tools, including 360°View.

BDx customers and hyperscalers in other markets will also be able to connect to its Indonesia data centres and infrastructure. The BDx platform’s growth strategy is comprised of new greenfield and expansion projects.

“This partnership will fulfill the critical need for robust, world-class data centers in Indonesia and elevate this data center market while empowering enterprise and hyperscale digital transformation and growth,” said Mayank Srivastava, chief development officer of BDx.

“Indonesia’s digital ambitions align with our ability to deliver transformation and support the market’s needs and projected growth trajectory.”