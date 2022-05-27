1 Cloudnet Technologies on-boarded as Targus distributor in Singapore

Distributor acquires rights to carry full range of Targus and Hyper products for large enterprises.

Credit: Dreamstime

Targus has appointed 1 Cloudnet Technologies as an authorised distributor in Singapore, providing rights to carry the full range of vendor products.



Specifically, the agreement spans all Targus and Hyper products for large enterprises, including laptop bags, tablet cases, mobile computing accessories, and universal docking stations designed for the enterprise to cater for an increasingly mobile workforce.

“We are delighted to appoint 1 Cloudnet Technologies as the authorised business-to-business (B2B) distributor for Singapore,” said Eric Kuan, commercial director at Targus. “The partnership will help increase the B2B channel reach for Singapore.”

Roger Oh, general manager for 1 Cloudnet Technologies, acknowledged Targus’ suite of products and solutions for users to “carry, connect, and protect their personal tech” and how it supports 1 Cloudnet Technologies’ services in enabling intelligent enterprises.

“We are confident that this partnership would value add to our partners to better equip the enterprise customers in cultivating a smart, efficient and secured workforce,” Oh added.