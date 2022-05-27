Singapore Airlines’ KrisShop enhances CX with Avanade and Microsoft Dynamics 365

Credit: Dreamstime

KrisShop, the in-flight duty-free shop of Singapore Airlines, has partnered with Avanade to develop its in-flight shopping experience leveraging Microsoft technologies.

Within five weeks, the omni-channel retailer moved its legacy finance and supply chain management platforms to a Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

With insights into customer purchasing behaviour, KrisShop can now optimise its inventory and operational efficiency, as well as boost sales and deliver a personalised customer experience by ensuring travellers have access to the products "they want, when they want them".

“What excites us about the whole KrisShop project is that we have this vision to transform the traditional airline retail business," said Chris Pok, CEO of KrisShop. "And I think we are on the right track to do that."

The partnership follows the launch of Avanade’s Digital Innovation Studio in Kuala Lumpur, forming a key part of the Microsoft partner's growth plan across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

As reported by Channel Asia, the investment underscores Avanade’s commitment to develop local talent in addition to supporting Malaysia’s digital agenda and unleashing new growth opportunities for organisations.

Specifically, the Digital Innovation Studio will adopt a "design-led, user-centric approach" to help local organisations solve business problems, build strategies, and implement technology solutions at speed.

Tapping on Avanade’s capabilities in cyber security, modern workplace, user experience, and cloud technologies, Malaysia’s energy, oil and gas, telecommunication, and financial services industries are set to benefit from the investment.

Part of its Malaysian expansion also sees an expanded office in the financial district of the nation’s capital.

“Through our methodology, we put people first and emphasise how organisations elevate their business performance through the interaction of technology and people," said Bhavya Kapoor, managing director of Southeast Asia at Avanade. "It will help organisations create next-generation employee experiences that amplify their workforce’s potential and thrive in a hybrid or remote work environment."