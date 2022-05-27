Enterprises grapple with security, operational complexity in hybrid cloud environments

Greater collaboration between networking and cloud teams can increase security, efficiency, and cloud application performance, according to a report from Cisco and 451 Research.

Credit: Dreamstime

Hybrid cloud and multi-cloud have become the norm as enterprises look to improve business agility and scalability, but adoption is not without challenges.

A new study from Cisco and 451 Research sought to gauge how enterprises are doing with their cloud environments and examine the benefits and challenges of using cloud-based services. 451 Research interviewed 2,500 cloud, DevOps, and networking professionals for the Cisco-sponsored survey.

“While hybrid cloud provides a range of opportunities and benefits for organisations, many are acutely aware of the challenges in operating these environments," stated the 2022 Global Hybrid Cloud Trends Report, authored by 451 Research analysts Nicole Henderson and Eric Hanselman.

"Cloud-native architectures and emerging technologies compete for the attention of staff and for budgets, while security and networking challenges remain top of mind. Adding new elements to an existing infrastructure mix raises the level of operational complexity, and organisations are grappling with ways to tame this issue."

The top problem in hybrid and multi-cloud operations, according to survey respondents, is security, followed by operational complexity and cost containment, said Dhritiman “DD” Dasgupta, vice president of product management for the Cisco Cloud and Compute team, who blogged about the study findings.

There are a couple of reasons the respondents rated security as the top challenge. “One, securing access to and within public cloud environments is a relatively new discipline for IT organisations, who have spent decades securing apps, data, and users using perimeter-based ‘firewall’ approaches,” Dasgupta stated.

“Two, there is increased security risks as applications and data move from one environment to another. In fact, 58 per cent of respondents reported that they are moving workloads and data between on-premises and public cloud environments weekly.”

Security concerns are likely exacerbated by a lack of skills and budget in many organisations, which can lead to a strategy that fails to protect data and workloads in cloud-native environments where development happens faster and there is greater use of automation.

In addition to influencing an organisation’s security strategy, the use of cloud-native application architectures also affects networking strategy, according to the research.

As for operational complexity, hybrid cloud requires IT organisations to manage disparate public cloud and on-premises domains including compute, network, and storage infrastructure.

"Independently, each public cloud and on-premises resource has its own tools for visibility, monitoring, and governance," Dasgupta stated. "In addition, while traditional IT teams are typically centralised, each line of business can have its own app development, cloud operations, and DevOps teams, making collaboration among these teams challenging.

“In response, 55 per cent of our respondents report that they have created a cross-functional team with technical and business representation. Additionally, 50 per cent have centralised their CloudOps and NetOps functions for operational efficiency and to achieve business objectives such as securing pricing concessions from public cloud providers."

The study also showed that managing costs is not the primary motivation for companies to adopt multiple clouds. Instead, respondents in DevOps and CloudOps roles say the top reasons to use cloud-native technologies are to gain better performance, security and workload mobility.

Some other key findings from the study include that 82 per cent of survey respondents have adopted hybrid cloud while 53 per cent are moving workloads between on and off-premises environments weekly.

Organisations that use more than three cloud providers make use of alternative cloud providers outside of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, which may include pure-play public cloud providers or cloud services offered as part of a broader portfolio such as telcos.

Meanwhile, companies with 5,000+ employees are slightly more likely (eight per cent of respondents) than smaller businesses (five per cent) to have more than 10 public cloud providers in use, since large organisations have more line-of-business requirements that can drive usage across platforms and outside the view of IT.

When it comes to SaaS, organisations are stretched across even more providers, with 23 per cent of respondents reportedly using 20-100 different SaaS providers for their business, across categories such as email, collaboration and video calling, customer relationship management, and human capital management.

In addition, respondents agree that greater collaboration between networking and cloud operations teams has numerous benefits, with improved cloud security (45 per cent) at the top of the list for respondents, followed by greater operational efficiency overall (41 per cent), and enhanced cloud application performance (39 per cent).

Furthermore, 57 per cent in networking roles strongly agree that it is important for their DevOps team to be involved in developing their organisation’s network strategy.