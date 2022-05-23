Avanade bolsters Microsoft growth with Digital Innovation Studio launch in Malaysia

Investment underscores Avanade’s commitment to develop local talent in addition to supporting Malaysia’s digital agenda and unleashing new growth opportunities for organisations.

Credit: Avanade

Avanade has launched its latest Digital Innovation Studio in Kuala Lumpur, forming a key part of the Microsoft partner's growth plan across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The investment underscores Avanade’s commitment to develop local talent in addition to supporting Malaysia’s digital agenda and unleashing new growth opportunities for organisations.

Specifically, the Digital Innovation Studio will adopt a "design-led, user-centric approach" to help local organisations solve business problems, build strategies, and implement technology solutions at speed.

Tapping on Avanade’s capabilities in cyber security, modern workplace, user experience, and cloud technologies, Malaysia’s energy, oil and gas, telecommunication, and financial services industries are set to benefit from the investment.

Part of its Malaysian expansion also sees an expanded office in the financial district of the nation’s capital.

“Through our methodology, we put people first and emphasise how organisations elevate their business performance through the interaction of technology and people," said Bhavya Kapoor, managing director of Southeast Asia at Avanade. "It will help organisations create next-generation employee experiences that amplify their workforce’s potential and thrive in a hybrid or remote work environment."

Kapoor also reaffirmed Avanade’s commitment as a Microsoft partner in the region, citing Microsoft Viva as a key tool in the future of work.

“We are big proponents of Microsoft Viva, and as the leading partner on the Microsoft ecosystem, we also have early access to new features and emerging technologies from Microsoft,” Kapoor added. “That’s why we not only deploy it at Avanade, but also help our clients use it to accelerate their workplace transformation journeys."

Earlier this year at a Microsoft awards ceremony in Singapore, Avanade, along with Accenture, took home the coveted Country Partner of the Year honours, alongside an additional three awards specific to Enterprise, Public Sector and Financial Services.