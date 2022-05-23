StarHub spurs 5G future with Matrixx Software

Johan Buse (StarHub) Credit: StarHub

StarHub has deepened ties with Matrixx Software in an agreement that expands the use of the vendor's cloud native, converged charging system (CCS) to deliver both 4G and 5G standalone (SA) services on a single platform for mobile post-paid and pre-paid customers.

The agreement follows an earlier deployment for giga!, a digital fighter brand and digital mobile service delivered by StarHub.

As part of StarHub’s DARE+ five-year strategic transformation, the telco is investing in market "agility, flexibility and scalability" to transform customer experiences, shortening time to market and reducing operating costs as it delivers connectivity, entertainment, lifestyle and business solutions for customers.

Johan Buse, chief of Consumer Business Group at StarHub, outlined that the strategy involves scaling up agility across its systems to build “a fully-digital ecosystem that is ready to evolve for whatever customers want next, from speed and responsiveness to truly personalised experiences".

"Matrixx has been a proven partner with giga!, and we look forward to working together to embed game-changing flexibility in our platforms, to deliver end-to-end, enriching experiences to our entire customer base," Buse said.

Glo Gordon, CEO of Matrixx Software, also commented on the expanding partnership, describing it as “a tremendous vote of confidence".

“Powered by our industry-leading 5G monetisation platform, we will enable StarHub with the operational agility they need today to redefine customer experience for the entire Singapore market now and into the future," he noted. “We are proud of the transformative success we’ve achieved to date and appreciate the significance of this new responsibility to bring exciting new experiences to all of StarHub’s customers."