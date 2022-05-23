Doctor Anywhere leverages Vonage to deliver telehealth services in Southeast Asia

Lim Wai Mun (Doctor Anywhere) Credit: Doctor Anywhere

Vonage has been chosen by Doctor Anywhere, a regional omni-channel healthcare vendor headquartered in Singapore, to deliver digital healthcare solutions across Southeast Asia using the provider's Video API.

The healthcare provider is set to enhance its video capabilities with Vonage’s Video API to provide medical advice and deliver supervised self-swab COVID-19 tests over video consultations. This is in addition to adhering to social distancing measures, providing uninterrupted services where in-person consultations are risky and reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 infection.

Sunny Rao, senior vice president of Global Sales at Vonage, highlighted the value of the digital health services market in Asia Pacific, which is “expected to be worth USD326 billion by 2030”.

Rao also explained that sustained demand for digital health services coupled with pandemic-driven change in consumer habits for such services across the region will prompt healthcare providers to “adopt dependable and robust platforms to enable fast and effective telehealth delivery".

“Vonage connects medical experts with patients in real-time, from any location and on any device, to deliver critical healthcare experiences in a safe manner," Rao said.

"The infrastructure, built with our Video API, has enabled countless telehealth providers to provide instant medical consultations efficiently, especially in markets where in-person counselling is a challenge. We’re pleased to extend this support to Doctor Anywhere as it aims to deliver seamless and quality healthcare across the region."

Doctor Anywhere’s digital platform enables users to manage their health through its mobile app. Users can consult a licensed local doctor "anytime, anywhere" and get medication delivered to their doorstep within hours.

Medical history, health reports, and other documents are stored in-app for easy access. An in-app marketplace – DA Marketplace – is also available for health and wellness products and services.

Available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and soon in Indonesia, Doctor Anywhere has 2.5 million users, 3,000 general practitioner and specialist doctors, 1,000+ key corporate accounts and more than 500 team members.

In 2021, Doctor Anywhere saw four times growth in the number of video consultations and a 70 per cent increase in the number of doctors available on the platform.

“High quality, uninterrupted video services are essential for us to enhance our platform’s customer experience and deliver timely medical attention to our rapidly expanding user base," noted Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere. "We’re confident of strengthening our tech capabilities through the integration of the Vonage Video API, allowing us to serve our customers in a timely and effective manner."