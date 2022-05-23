Cloud Comrade clinches Oracle-based partnership with Tehama, a first in Asia

Andy Waroma (Cloud Comrade) Credit: Channel Asia

Cloud Comrade is partnering with Canadian virtual office platform provider, Tehama, to bring its virtual office-as-a-service platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enterprises in Singapore.

The alliance aims to bring Tehama’s virtual office-as-a-service platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enterprise customers in Singapore. The service enables organisations to connect remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems with "speed, agility and security".

Andy Waroma, co-managing director of Cloud Comrade, described the joint collaborative vision for Southeast Asia as a sign of “great synergy” between the two companies and noted that the region is home to “some of the most robust and dynamic markets, with Singapore right at the heart of it.”

“Cloud Comrade is committed to accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises across Southeast Asia, and we believe that Tehama's solution is one that would reshape the way organisations in the region operate in a hybrid work future," he added.

"Customers can look forward to seamless remote work enablement that is cost-optimised, brings faster time-to-value, and most importantly, comes with top-notch security."

Designed for a global hybrid workforce, Tehama provides a path to cloud adoption for work-from-anywhere environments by enabling mid-market and large enterprises with the ability to deploy "hundreds or thousands" of virtual desktops connected on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Enterprise customers leveraging Tehama can also leverage an audit trail via built-in SOC 2 controls, real-time activity feeds and session recordings.

"Tehama's cloud-based platform is the smartest, safest and most secure way to deploy a virtual workforce anywhere in the world," said Paul Vallée, founder and CEO of Tehama. "Built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, our solution delivers a robust work-from-anywhere solution that enables organisations to easily deploy a global workforce without lengthy delays or added costs."

Vallée also revealed that the journey with Cloud Comrade in Singapore is the first part of Tehama’s Southeast Asian expansion plan.

“Given their customer focus, professional expertise, and impressive track record in ASEAN, partnering with Cloud Comrade was a no-brainer for use," he noted. "We will be working closely with them to empower more organisations in the region to reap the full benefits of a hybrid work future."