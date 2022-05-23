Backed by revenue growth, FPT Software targets expansion in North America

Credit: FPT Americas

FPT Software is expanding its presence in North America with a new Manhattan office to support expansion ambitions, with hopes to triple the division’s revenue and customer base over the next five years.

The Vietnamese IT provider currently has employees working across 30 states in the US market and serves a clientele of over 100 organisations. FPT Americas posted a 60 per cent revenue gain during the first quarter of 2022, a growth rate which the new office is tasked to help sustain going forward.

“New York is one of the most symbolic cities in the US," said Dang Tran Phuong, CEO of FPT Americas. "The opening of our new office in NYC is a statement, establishing FPT Software as a global IT services company.

"We initially thought about starting our New York office back in 2000, but we were too ahead of the curve. We learned from that experience and have grown in the 22 years in between. Now we are poised for great success."

Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software, explained that the move would help the business serve customers "faster, more efficiently, and reach out to major clients based in New York and the east coast".

"It is expected that in the next few years, the US will become FPT's largest overseas market, helping it reach the billion USD revenue by 2023,” he pledged.

According to FPT chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh, the new office also demonstrates FPT's market position and commitment to its overseas clients.

"FPT aims to be among the global top 50 digital transformation service providers by 2030, and this new office is one step towards achieving this goal," he affirmed.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his official visit to the United States and the United Nations. In an address at the event, he said this move could aid the growth of the Vietnam IT industry and its high-quality workforce, thereby assisting the nation's digital transformation program.

"This move not only marks FPT Software's expansion, but also contributes to strengthening the two countries' comprehensive partnership," added the Prime Minister.