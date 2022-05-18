Bluebird Group teams up with Darktrace to tackle Indonesian cyber threats

Sigit Djokosoetono (Blue Bird) Credit: Blue Bird

Bluebird Group has partnered with Darktrace to aid in its defence against rising security threats in Indonesia by autonomously interrupting in-progress cyber attacks while allowing normal business operations.

As part of the agreement, Darktrace Antigena will be implemented to protect the organisation’s digital estate. The artificial intelligence (AI) solution learns ‘normal operations’, detects anomalous activity and makes micro-decisions based on the unusual activity.

“We are proud to protect Bluebird Group, which provides vital transportation services to people across Indonesia,” said Tony Jarvis, director of Enterprise Security across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Darktrace.

“The transport sector is part of any nation’s critical infrastructure and disruption to the public’s ability to move around not only has knock-on effects for the economy but could threaten individuals’ safety. Bluebird is a shining example for the transport sector globally, prioritising defensive technology that is designed to minimise cyber disruption whilst keeping the lights on.”

As Bluebird’s services have become more digitised through applications and online payment services, the transport giant is seeking to protect its digital estate in the face of a rising level of attacks against the sector.

The implementation aims to support Bluebird’s security team in defending against intellectual property theft and disruptive attacks, like ransomware and supply chain attacks, while allowing the team to focus on strategic business decisions.

“Bluebird is committed to putting safety and security at the heart of our business, from the consumer experience through to our IT ecosystem,” commented Sigit Djokosoetono, CEO of Blue Bird, part of the Bluebird Group.

“By adopting Darktrace’s AI, we have bolstered the ability of our security team to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape and are protecting our customers and employees from cyber threats with cutting-edge technology.”