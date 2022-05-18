ACM Holdings turns to Rimini Street for S/4HANA innovation in Malaysia

Andrew Seow (Rimini Street) Credit: Rimini Street

Alliance Corp Manufacturing (ACM) Holdings has struck a partnership with Rimini Street to innovate its SAP S/4HANA software and re-evaluate the application’s role in supporting customisation.



The partnership will facilitate the exploration of new opportunities for the Malaysian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and enable the business to pursue innovation without disrupting core business operations.

In light of Industry 4.0 in Malaysia, ACM executes a bimodal IT strategy -- mode one is focused on ensuring a stable foundation to keep core systems and processes running while mode two is oriented around innovation and exploration -- all to ensure resources are channelled efficiently.

Since going live with SAP in 2003, ACM has been faced with the task of balancing three implementations while maximising the value of existing investments and driving innovation.

By teaming up with Rimini Street, ACM hopes to instead focus on customer needs, providing the bandwidth and resources required to invest in new ventures such as electric vehicles, robotics, healthcare, 3D printing and innovations in agriculture and aquaculture.

“My job is to innovate, not reinvent,” said Erik Looi, CIO at ACM. “I do not want the burden of recreating a service I can purchase. A key factor for me is that we are able to pursue our own roadmap. Rimini Street gives me independence and freedom to make my own decisions about what is optimal for ACM.”

Looi also referenced Rimini Street’s adaptability to ACM and capabilities in supporting the SAP platform.

Customers running SAP ECC 5.0, ECC 6.0, S/4HANA or considering migrating to S/4HANA, will receive Rimini Street’s engineering expertise and services -- including support for custom code; tax, legal, and regulatory updates for the business environment; and advisory services for strategic application planning and interoperability optimisation.

Andrew Seow, group vice president and regional general manager of Southeast Asia and Greater China at Rimini Street, explained that such services would “stabilise operations on existing S/4HANA releases” and “help avoid the probable churn of ongoing upgrades and updates as an evolving S/4HANA system continues to mature over time.”

“Rimini Street supports clients running SAP, regardless of the application release or strategy they choose,” he added. “With our software support for SAP, ACM was able to tailor their SAP system strategically and maintain greater control over every facet of their business, delivering a significant advantage in an unpredictable climate.”