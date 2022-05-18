Telstra powers enhanced connectivity in the Philippines with Converge

Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra has expanded its business and service offerings in the Philippines with the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Pasig City, supported by the establishment of a new partnership with fibre data network and internet service provider, Converge Information Communications and Technology Solutions (Converge).

Jointly known as Telstra Converge Inc. (TCI), the partnership is designed to increase network infrastructure and service offerings at a time when the Philippines has become an emerging hub of connectivity in Asia due to its increasing bandwidth demand and high growth potential, as well as its rapidly increasing attractiveness as a submarine cable hub.

The joint venture sees the construction of new terrestrial fibre routes between Telstra’s East Asia Crossing (EAC) and City-to-City (C2C) submarine cable landing stations in the Philippines, which has a design capacity of 17.92 Tbps to 30.72 Tbps and a total cable length of 36,800 kilometres. It also extends to Makati City in the Metro Manila region, the country’s financial, commercial, and economic hub.

To ensure internet services are more accessible and stable its Filipino customers, Telstra has also deployed a third PoP in Pasig City linking to the two existing, primary PoPs in Makati City. The new PoP enables Ethernet Private Line (EPL) services of 10G and 100G.

Alfred Au Yeung, head of Strategic Transactions, Global Wholesale at Telstra, highlighted the telco’s 25-year history of operating in the Philippines and explained that the infrastructure and network enhancements would “offer faster and quality connectivity in and out of the Philippines” and provide customers with cable diversity, options for network resiliency and an “end-to-end solution that fits their increasing bandwidth demands."

“Looking ahead, Telstra will continue to explore opportunities and collaborate with industry partners, to fully maximise the potential of the Philippines as a new connectivity hub in Asia,” he added.