New leader set to take charge of VMware in Singapore

Tan Siew San (VMware) Credit: VMware

Tan Siew San has been appointed as country manager of Singapore at VMware, following almost a decade-long tenure at Orange Business Services.

In the role -- which is effective in mid-June -- Siew San is tasked with heading up all business activities including strategy and investments, in addition to helming local business units and growing the teams, as well as driving engagement with customers, partners and key stakeholders. The industry leader will replace Adrian Hia who held the position from February 2018 to November 2021 and recently joined Zscaler.

“Organisations in Singapore are digitising at a rapid pace, and with economies regaining their sparkle, I look forward to helping businesses accelerate to a digital future with solutions such as hybrid and multi-cloud, app modernisation, security, networking, and digital workspace platforms," Siew San said.

Siew San has racked up over 20 years of IT and team leadership experience. Most recently, she was the head of Sales for Singapore and ASEAN at Orange Business Services, and prior to that, she held key people, sales and business development roles with HP and Microsoft in Singapore.

Paul Simos, vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea VMware, commented that the appointment comes at a time when the city-state has become a global leader in innovation and digitalisation, as evident in efforts to ramp up its Smart Nation initiative with Singapore-based organisations “assiduously shifting to cloud adoption.”

“With her strong experience in business development, team leadership, driving sales growth and knowledge of the local enterprise and government sectors, Tan will play a key role in spurring and empowering businesses here to scale faster and achieve even greater success in the digital economy,” added Simos.

The upcoming appointment comes weeks after VMware launched its regional digital innovation hub in Singapore with plans to support Southeast Asia’s current growth momentum as a technological hotspot, while connecting partners and customers with the vendor's key markets around the world.

“The launch of the digital innovation hub for us was really a critical point in the commitment and investment of VMware into Singapore,” Simos told Channel Asia at the time of the launch. “This provides opportunities for our customers and partners to really connect in an immersive space across our other briefing centres in Asia Pacific, Japan, and around the world.

“We believe the strategic positioning of Singapore within the region gives us a strong foundation with our customers and partners to be able to leverage the facility and understand more about VMware technology and how we can help in the market.”