Bank BPD Bali kick-starts data centre modernisation with Nutanix and Multipolar Technology

Credit: Dreamstime

Bank BPD Bali has adopted the Nutanix Cloud Platform in a bid to better serve regional and national customers while supporting the development of Indonesia’s digital economy.

In partnership with specialist implementation partner Multipolar Technology, the bank is leveraging the Nutanix Cloud Platform for data centre modernisation plans and business-critical application hosting. The move is designed to boost digital transformation ambitions by modernising processes, and ultimately, strengthening business resiliency and operational efficiency.

Herryyanto, director of Account Management FSI & Commercial at Multipolar Technology, highlighted the need for banks to “align their business strategies with customer expectations and new digital trends” and described supporting the bank’s growth and innovation for the long-term with Nutanix.

Amidst disruptions and growing customer demands in the industry, Bank BPD Bali required more cost-effective and agile IT to meet the new demands promptly.

“The financial services landscape is undergoing seismic change," said Fetra Syahbana, country manager of Indonesia at Nutanix. "To thrive in a new financial environment, banks must sharpen their competitive edge and capitalise on new opportunities, while addressing the emerging and evolving needs of customers."

Syahbana also outlined the role of hybrid multi-cloud in supporting agility and resilience in banks to “adapt, evolve and innovate at speed and scale to drive new value for their stakeholders.”

“We are proud to partner Bank BPD Bali in their digital innovation, and support their bid to enable greater banking access and participation in Indonesia’s growing digital economy," Syahbana added.

Additionally, Bank BPD Bali noted that tapping on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will help support Indonesia’s digital revolution strategy given they make up 99 per cent of existing businesses and generate more than 60 per cent of the national GDP.

Specifically, they are seeking to enable greater access and participation for Bali’s growing SMEs market to pave the way for tourism and economic recovery. Presently, the bank serves more than 70 per cent of their SME customers in Bali and the West Nusa Tenggara region.

Ida Bagus Gede Setia Yasa, S.Kom., M.M., operational director at Bank BPD Bali, reflected on the partnership value with Nutanix in scaling the business and contributing to economic development.

“With Nutanix, we have successfully achieved our KPI for 99.9 per cent uptime, which is critical for us to deliver quality services that our customers know and trust us for," he outlined. "At the same time, our IT efficiency improved by 70 per cent, allowing us to focus on strategic innovation that supports the evolving needs of our customers, especially in the SME sector."

Beyond improved service uptime, Bank BPD Bali has also reportedly reduced its data centre footprint and achieved operational cost-savings for power and cooling.