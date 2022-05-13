Techcombank rolls out Salesforce, first cloud-based CRM project in Vietnam

Jens Lottner (Techcombank) Credit: Techcombank

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has signed a multi-year agreement with Salesforce to help deliver a cloud-based experience to customers. The partnership marks the first cloud customer relationship management (CRM) implementation in the Vietnamese banking industry.

The Hanoi-based bank is seeking to drive digital transformation of the financial industry to better serve Vietnamese consumers with new products and services, supported by a "secure concierge level of service".

The deal will see an initial deployment of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud across Techcombank’s network of over 5,000 frontline staff, allowing users to integrate data and lead generation processes while leveraging real-time insights to help relationship managers deliver enhanced customer experience levels.

Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and general manager of ASEAN at Salesforce, explained that modern-day banking requires a customer-centric approach and delivery of “end-to-end experiences with impact” for business success.

“We are proud to be working with Techcombank on its digital transformation," Abraham said. "We love their approach to innovation and their pursuit of customer success, and we look forward to partnering with them on this journey."

In shifting from an in-house CRM system to a cloud-based one, the bank will now be equipped with the capability to "capture, track and store" customer information, in addition to supporting its sales team in managing customer relationships while enhancing sales performance and productivity.

“At Techcombank, our goal is to continually find new and innovative ways to understand and support our customers,” said Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank. “Our collaboration with Salesforce represents the first of its kind in the Vietnamese banking industry, giving us the agility and scale to truly deliver a unified customer experience and accelerate our product innovation roadmap.

"We want to be the bank that helps our people and our customers reach their full potential, and Salesforce’s platform supports TCB, driving stronger and more lasting relationships with our customers.”