eSentire launches global partner program

Piers Morgan (eSentire) Credit: eSentire

Security vendor eSentire has launched a global partner program for service providers, claiming it will accelerate digital initiatives requiring security and governance.



Named the e3 partner ecosystem, the program targets global managed services providers (MSP), managed security service providers (MSSP), value-added resellers (VAR) master agents and technology partners.

Broadly, the program focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity and the experience to how businesses use cyber security services. It contains no tiers and instead is based off the delivery model of the partner, an eSentire spokesperson claimed.

The e3 program offers partners access to managed detection and response services, as well as incident response services, stable recurring revenue and business development acceleration and personalised on-demand training and sales support.

Members inducted into the ecosystem participate in a specialised “fast start” onboarding program that supports training, certification, co-selling and marketing initiatives, which eSentire claims accelerates the identification and conversion of opportunities.

The three es referred to in the name of the program, according to the vendor, stand for experience, expertise and eSentire itself.

“Business leaders today deserve more from their service providers," said Bob Layton, chief channel officer at eSentire. "It’s not just about selling technology, it’s about enabling digital transformation, advancing business objectives and being a collaborative extension of our customers’ business operations.”

“We created the e3 ecosystem because we saw an opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives requiring modern security and governance. What all partners want is a simple and effective way to provide security as a service to their clients, snapping into their own value proposition and delivering a total solution.

“It’s our shared responsibility to help business leaders make sense of the complex security landscape, to simplify the security solution buying cycle, and to demonstrate strong time to value from onboarding to cyber risk reduction. When we truly collaborate as an ecosystem, together we can help organisations build more responsive security operations to put themselves ahead of disruption.”

The launch of eSentire's partner program comes months after the vendor announced its plans to expand into Asia Pacific.

The expansion plan will focus first on Australia, with eSentire VP of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and international Piers Morgan chosen to lead strategic planning and business development in Australia and the wider APAC region.