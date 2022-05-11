Singtel rolls out 5G network on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit

Commuters on Singtel plans will have 5G connectivity and 5G-enabled experiences on and off trains.

Singtel has launched the first 5G network throughout the North East Mass Rapid Transit line (NEL) that runs entirely underground in Singapore. The occasion marks another milestone in the telecommunications giant's ongoing efforts to accelerate 5G coverage and experiences across the city-state.

Commuters on Singtel plans will have 5G connectivity and 5G-enabled experiences on and off the trains, such as web-enabled calls, surfing the internet, streaming videos or gaming while on the go.

To inform commuters of the availability of 5G underground, an awareness campaign, “Make a date with 5G”, will be running along the NEL.

Singtel has been making waves in 5G deployment since launching the country’s first 5G indoor coverage in February 2021. Presently, Singtel’s indoor coverage spans 300 locations island-wide including all malls along the NEL.

Furthermore, in May 2021, Singtel deployed hundreds of 5G standalone (SA) sites across Singapore in areas such as Orchard Road, the Central Business District, Harbourfront and Sentosa, and releasing 5G SA-compatible SIM cards.

Most recently, Singtel launched Paragon, an industry-first platform that supports adoption of the 5G network, edge computing and cloud services.

In line with ongoing strategic objectives, Paragon will enable enterprise customers to maximise the telecommunication provider’s 5G network and activate network slices on-demand, in addition to deploying mission-critical applications on Singtel MEC (multi-access edge compute) and accessing a “robust ecosystem” of partner applications.