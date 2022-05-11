TIME dotCom maximises Fortinet in MSSP play

Kit Au (TIME); Dickson Woo (Fortinet) and Ang Thing Jiun (TIME) Credit: TIME

TIME dotCom is moving ahead with plans to enhance managed security and networking services capabilities in Malaysia through a strengthened partnership with Fortinet.



The Malaysian telecommunications provider has achieved advanced partner status within the Fortinet Engage program, in recognition of its ability to deliver the full spectrum of vendor solutions.

Specifically, Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solutions are now housed within TIME’s virtualised networking services offering as part of the company's cloud infrastructure division as demand for managed security services increases nationwide.

TIME’s customers who deploy Fortinet solutions will also be supported by Fortinet Security Fabric, a cyber security mesh platform that is designed to reduce complexity across expanding networks triggered by the continued work-from-anywhere trend.

The technology addition aims to enhance TIME’s network functions virtualisation infrastructure (NFVi) offerings, supported by access to threat intelligence insights.

“This partnership enables TIME to bridge different platforms, networks and clouds to deliver unified cross-platform visibility and control, protecting TIME's customers' networks from risks and propelling the performance of businesses in Malaysia," explained Dickson Woo, country manager of Malaysia at Fortinet.

According to Woo -- who joined the vendor in early 2022 -- managed security service providers (MSSPs) are now leveraging Fortinet to offer customers cloud-native solutions with centralised protection over multi-cloud deployments.

“They gain a fully integrated security architecture powered by artificial intelligence so that their customers can fend off rapidly evolving threats,” he added. “This is all on top of multiple product consumption models that gives MSSPs flexible service offerings, to drive cost efficiency and profitability.”

In addition, customers will have access to “coordinated, real-time” threat detection and response via TIME’s virtual secured customer premise equipment (vCPE), virtual firewall (vFW) and virtual web application firewall (vWAF) features to improve consistency across “flexible perimeters”.

“Businesses want secure solutions integrated from the ground up,” said Kit Au, executive vice president of Enterprise Business at TIME. “Our customers sleep soundly knowing that TIME has partnered with Fortinet, a leader in security and networking solutions."

In addition to Fortinet’s networking technology, Au said TIME’s triple MEF-certified network is also the first to have passed the Malaysian banking and financial sector’s Network Resilience and Risk Assessment Audit based on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (Central Bank of Malaysia) Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) policy.

“In short, what we have done is integrate TIME’s high-quality service with Fortinet’s industry-leading technology, delivering the most robust and secure SD-WAN solution in the Malaysian market,” Au outlined.

With Fortinet solutions forming part of TIME’s managed services, the move is also designed to allow customers opportunity to deploy “integrated and consistent” security practices across the network, shifting away from “complex point security solutions” in the process.

“Business requirements are evolving at break-neck speeds and TIME’s network ecosystem has been designed to ensure that these demands are met,” noted Ang Thing Jiun, CTO of TIME. “With more businesses moving to hybrid networks, the dynamic and secure nature of TIME’s network architecture makes it a perfect fit for businesses looking to scale.”