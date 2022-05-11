Vietnam’s FPT Software rolls out augmented intelligence with Squirro

Joint venture aims to provide customers with full support for data-driven transformation needs.

Frank Bignone (FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software has partnered with Squirro -- a Switzerland-based augmented intelligence solutions provider -- to offer enterprise-grade solutions leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to maximise data.

The alliance will target customers from a range of industries including banking and finance, healthcare, manufacturing, among others.

Squirro’s core platform Insight Engine and cognitive search solution has enabled financial services players such as Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of England, Candriam, and ING to make the most of expanding data sources.

“FPT Software is delighted to sign this agreement and partner with Squirro,” said Frank Bignone, director of Global Digital Transformation at FPT Software. “Squirro's visionary Insight Engine and the augmented intelligence solutions allow our end-customers to quickly valorise their information and find relevant insights from all the data sources available.”

Terms of the deal will see FPT Software promote the application of Squirro’s solutions together with its own product and service portfolio, targeting businesses seeking to transform into data-driven organisations.

“Today's competitive advantages rely on turning data into insights,” added Bernd Schopp, chief commercial officer at Squirro. “Joining hands with FPT Software, we look forward to combining our visionary Insight Engine and the ability to implement projects in a very short timeframe to provide businesses with value-added Insight Solutions.

“Relying on a best-in-class project methodology and dedicated experts working with your teams, Squirro, together with FPT Software can unlock hidden insights and leverage the power of your data and help you building a solid competitive advantage.”

More enterprise customers are turning to cognitive search solutions to extract meaningful and actionable insights from the data they hold, driving the market’s explosive growth.

As a result, the global cognitive services market is projected to be worth US$15.28 billion by 2023, a jump from US$2.59 billion in 2018, according to global research firm MarketsandMarkets. By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.