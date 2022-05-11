Indosat strikes partner gold with Cisco, a telco-first in Indonesia

Credit: Indosat

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has become the first telecommunications provider to be awarded gold partner status by Cisco in Indonesia.



The acknowledgment comes in recognition of expertise in delivering as-a-service and managed solutions based on Cisco Powered Services (CPS), specifically SD-WAN from both Cisco and Meraki portfolios.

Powered by Cisco, Indosat Business Managed SD-WAN presents solutions for enterprise customers of all sizes, built to offer “agile access” to cloud-based or on-premises business applications to secure networks against the evolving threat landscape.

“We are happy to be recognised as the first telco to earn Cisco’s gold provider partner level in Indonesia, which marks our position as the industry-leading as-a-service and managed provider partner,” said Bayu Hanantasena, chief business officer at Indosat.

“As businesses move to software-as-a-service (SaaS), managed services, and cloud-based service, it is in our commitment to develop next-generation cloud-first connectivity solutions to help enterprise customers connect seamlessly in any cloud environment and optimise operational performance.”

The vendor introduced the Cisco Partner Program in 2021 to reward partner investments and recognise value to customers, based on four partner primary roles: integrator, provider, developer, and advisor -- spanning gold, premier and select tier levels.

“Indosat’s enterprise customers who need SaaS and managed service solutions can now leverage the company’s managed SD-WAN solutions,” added Sanjay Kaul, president of Service Provider across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Cisco. “Cisco brings together technologies like 5G, Wi- Fi6 and Internet of Things integrated with enterprise IT policy and security frameworks.

“For example, for hybrid work, connected remote workers with experts on demand, allow enhanced collaboration with WebEx. This allows enterprises to leverage 5G for remote asset connection with SD-WAN, while at the same time, protecting critical infrastructure with Meraki cameras and IoT sensors connected to video AI solutions over 5G.”

As noted by Kaul, the achievement reflects the long-standing partnership between Indosat and Cisco to deliver managed SD-WAN solutions, motivated by a desire to capture increased market share across Indonesia, targeting enhanced connectivity at enterprise-level and beyond.