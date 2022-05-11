Tech Data boosts portfolio with Pluribus Networks deal

Anand Chakravarthy (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has built up its data centre infrastructure portfolio by striking a new distribution deal with Pluribus Networks across Asia Pacific and Japan.

The deal involves Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE networking operating system along with the Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric solution, which unifies and automates networking and distributed security across switches and servers overlay and underlay networks and distributed cloud data centres.

“With Asia Pacific region’s data centre market slated to grow at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 6.3 percent during 2022 – 2027 with investments of US$94 billion by 2027, this partnership with Pluribus Networks is timely and perfectly complements our rich data centre infrastructure solutions portfolio,” Tech Data Asia Pacific and Japan head of business development for networking Anand Chakravarthy said.

“We are excited to introduce Pluribus Networks’ Unified Cloud Fabric solution and Netvisor ONE networking operating system, which we predict will be game-changers for our data centre infrastructure customers and partners.”

Value-add services such as pre and post sales support for partners and customers arealso on the table.

“Both companies are aligned in our vision of incubating and growing disruptive technologies, as well as simplifying the go-to-market for all channel partners in the region,” Pluribus APAC head of sales Nitin Acharekar said.

Tech Data has been bolstering its portfolio over the last seven months, adding the likes of Yugabyte, Cybereason and Crunchy Data into the fold.