Maxis and HPE team up to deliver Malaysia’s first multi-access edge computing solution

Paul McManus (Maxis) and Robert Lye (HPE) Credit: Maxis

Maxis, in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has become the first solution provider in Malaysia to bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) as a digital solution for enterprise customers.



The telecommunications giant is currently developing a series of MEC trial use cases that are powered by HPE and Saguna vEdge+ platform. These trials leverage Maxis Programmable Network (MPN) technologies which include cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart solutions.

They also feature an integrated microservices architecture and advanced data processing acceleration technologies, supporting multiple access technologies for heterogeneous networks, including 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi.

From a technology standpoint, MEC delivers single digit millisecond computing response time and enables data to be processed and stored at the edge of the network.

“With the strong traction of digitalisation, enterprises must be able to generate insights from data faster to make critical decisions in a highly competitive operating environment,” said Paul McManus, chief enterprise business officer of Maxis.

“As the nation’s leading converged solutions provider, we are excited to be the first to bring MEC to Malaysia to empower our Rangkaian of enterprise customers with next gen technologies, while enhancing our capabilities to provide secure, cost-effective, and on-demand network infrastructure for businesses of all sizes.”

The opportunity to enhance efficiency and accuracy in real-time, while minimising connectivity and data storage costs, is viewed as attractive to businesses that operate time-critical edge applications such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and machine learning.

Potential use cases for MEC include smart surveillance for high definition (HD) video security cameras and wearables requiring real-time analytics, facial and object recognition. This is in addition to augmented reality / virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions with video analytics for enhanced quality control and operations, and AI-driven 24-hour drone patrol systems with infrared (IR) thermal cameras.

“HPE is very excited to be able to kick off this collaboration with Maxis to push the boundaries of digital connectivity in the country,” added Robert Lye, managing director of Malaysia at HPE.

“We hope that this will trigger the adoption of innovative edge technology in Malaysia. MEC is a differentiated, high-value enterprise service and we look forward to many enterprises coming forth to embrace the possibilities and advantages that MEC can offer.”

This partnership follows Maxis’ most recent joint venture with Teladan Setia -- one of the largest property developers in Melaka -- to deliver fibre connectivity to residents within Taman Bertam Heights to enhance home internet experience levels.

In leveraging Maxis’ own fibre build, the telecommunications giant will connect more than 2100 homes for the development, while potentially connecting up to another 10,000 premises in Melaka in the future. The partnership is also part of Maxis’ on-going collaborations with property developers in the country to help provide high speed broadband and connectivity solutions.

As part of the agreement, Maxis will "design, supply, install, test and commission" the telecommunication infrastructure for fixed services to residents.