Cloudian nabs Evan Duryea as first A/NZ, ASEAN and Oceania channel head

Evan Duryea (Cloudian) Credit: Cloudian

Cloudian has appointed its first channel director for Australia, New Zealand (A/NZ), ASEAN and Oceania in the form of Thomas Duryea co-founder Evan Duryea.



Based in Melbourne for the newly created role, Duryea will report to James Wright, Cloudian’s regional director for A/NZ, ASEAN and Oceania. His appointment comes as the storage vendor looks to expand its presence in the region, Cloudian claimed.

Duryea joins the vendor after spending more than 20 years at the business formally known as Thomas Duryea Consulting, which he co-founded in 2000. He remained at the company after its acquisition by Logicalis in 2015, which saw the business become Thomas Duryea Logicalis, followed by a rebrand to Logicalis Australia in 2021.

Prior to joining Cloudian, his most recent positions at Logicalis Australia were director and national practices manager for hybrid cloud.

“I’ve known the regional Cloudian team a long time and have been following their success in driving Cloudian and its partner presence in the region,” said Duryea.

“Cloudian doesn’t just lead in its own right; it’s fast become an integral part of other major technology solutions through its alliance partnership network. That provides huge value to the channel as it fits into the bigger picture of what they’re looking to position and sell to customers.

“I’ve sat on the other side of the channel table for decades and I’ve seen the good and bad of how vendors approach and work with the channel. Partner experience is too often missing from vendor channel managers’ CVs and I’m looking forward to leveraging it for my role and expanding Cloudian’s channel presence and depth across the region.”

In addition to Duryea’s appointment, Cloudian has also appointed Nextgen’s Asia Pacific head of channel marketing Anna Christensen as A/NZ and ASEAN head of marketing and Commvault New Zealand account executive Norman Joe as A/NZ regional sales manager.

“Cloudian is solving major challenges for businesses and government organisations across the region, including fast-accelerating data demand and an immediate need to recalibrate where and how data is stored,” said Wright.

“The depth of IT and channel experience Evan, Anna, and Norman bring to the table will be a catalyst for Cloudian and its partners’ continued growth and success in the region as we work to meet customers’ evolving data management and protection needs. We’ll also continue our recruitment drive across the region over the next year.”

In the A/NZ region, Cloudian signed up over 30 partners in the 18 months to March 2022, with Wright claiming the upcoming 12 months will be “really exciting” with the continued execution of its ongoing strategy.