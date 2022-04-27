STT GDC partners Schneider Electric to build sustainable data centres

Credit: STT GDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has announced a partnership with Schneider Electric and Iceotope to conduct an immersion liquid cooling proof-of-concept in Singapore and explore ways to build sustainable data centres.

It will be trialled within STT GDC’s R&D Centre of Excellence, with the aim of exploring emerging technologies and reducing both power and water consumption, as the data centre operator commits to its ESG strategy as well as goals to achieve carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030.

The move aligns with the Singapore government's sustainability goals associated with energy and water-hungry data centre infrastructure.

The trial will leverage cooling specialist Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion technology which uses dielectric liquid as a heat transfer medium. The liquids used by Iceotope are "touch safe, non-conductive, non-toxic, non-flammable and non-ozone depleting", and are designed to improve overall performance efficiency.

If the trial is a success, the prospect of all-liquid cooled data centres may reduce the reliance on traditional ‘energy-hungry’ components of the cooling ecosystem.

“STT GDC is excited to be partnering with Schneider Electric and Iceotope on this proof-of-concept as we take concrete steps to reduce resource consumption as part of our sustainable data centre framework,” said Daniel Pointon, group CTO of STT GDC.

Pointon believes that liquid cooling technology is no longer a niche implementation but rather a near-term technology that can enable data centres to manage higher power density, reduce energy consumption, while maintaining operational reliability.

“We are looking forward to supporting STT GDC in their efforts to become an even more sustainable business and continuing to play a key role in mitigating climate change with our customers and partners,” said Michael Kurniawan Iskandar, Secure Power Business VP for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei Cluster at Schneider Electric.

“At Schneider Electric, we have a strong track record of supporting data centre operators with our best-in-class dynamic cooling optimisation solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology such as AI and machine learning. As an impact company that has always championed sustainability and pioneered green innovations, marrying our expertise with STT GDC’s ambitions was a natural fit.”