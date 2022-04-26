M1 and Accenture team up on 5G to target industry verticals

Credit: M1

M1 has unveiled a strategic collaboration with Accenture to accelerate 5G adoption across the enterprise in Singapore, with the key sectors of maritime, energy and utilities and smart estates in sharp focus.

The sync-up aims to combine M1’s expertise in 5G connectivity with Accenture’s cross-industry and functional specialisation, underpinned by enhanced methodologies, technology assets and platforms.

Both companies will co-develop solutions leveraging 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing and cloud technologies with a specific focus on targeted industry verticals.

“5G and its game-changing capabilities is something that we have relentlessly worked to realise value for consumers and businesses,” said Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of M1. “Here at M1, we are ready to transform businesses and industries with True 5G, true to Keppel’s Vision 2030 to contribute to smart cities of the future.

“We continue to remain at the forefront of 5G development and are excited to be working with Accenture to further accelerate our 5G journey and create a multiplier effect to bring the best value for enterprises with 5G.”

M1 has so far conducted more than 15 5G use cases and partnerships in Singapore, spanning maritime drones and autonomous vehicles in smart estates.

Such deployments have been supported by ongoing partnerships which include 5G drone trials at the Maritime Drone Estate with Airbus, Maritime Port Authority of Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority to support port operations, incident management and response.

This is in addition to 5G augmented reality surveillance and video analytics for workplace safety and efficiency with Keppel Offshore and Marine, as well as 5G-powered autonomous mobility robots with Continental and JTC, via a commercialised food delivery robot that is currently serving in CleanTech Park.

Since M1 launched its True 5G network last July, the coverage has expanded to approximately 65 per cent of Singapore.

“This 5G network collaboration with M1 enhances our ability to drive compressed transformation across the cloud continuum with a dynamic array of capabilities from the public cloud to the edge and everything in-between,” added Ng Wee Wei, country managing director of Singapore at Accenture.

“Together, we will help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, drive innovation and solve business problems as they leverage advanced network connectivity to enable more sustainable practices that will shape the future of cities.”