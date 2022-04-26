Fortinet appoints new regional sales VP

Vishak Raman (Fortinet) Credit: Fortinet

Fortinet has appointed Vishak Raman as its vice president for sales in India, SAARC and Southeast Asia.

Prior to this, Raman had led Cisco’s security business in the India and SAARC region for over five years, in addition to holding stints at FireEye and Tata Communications.

Raman is rejoining Fortinet after serving as the senior regional director for India & SAARC between 2003 and 2013, where he helped establish and grow the business in the region. He had also set up Bangalore’s first technical assistance centre to provide 24/7 support to Fortinet’s customers in India and the Middle East.

He brings with him over two decades of experience in the cyber security space with expertise in product management, sales, marketing and business development.

The new regional role follows the announcement of a new country manager in Malaysia, signalling an ongoing growth strategy in ASEAN.

“We are pleased to welcome back Vishak to head Fortinet business in India, SAARC and Southeast Asia region,” said Joe Sarno, senior vice president of International Sales of Emerging and APJ at Fortinet. “He brings along tremendous experience and cybersecurity market insights to add to our leadership team.

“Vishak will be a key contributor as we continue to consolidate our leadership position and drive future growth in key areas such as the convergence of security and networking, continued expansion of the security fabric mesh platform and adoption of our Secure SD-WAN, SD-Branch, Adaptive Cloud, and OT.”

Raman shared that the mesh architecture can support an enterprise’s digital adoption journey by placing security “everywhere it’s needed” and looks forward to help drive customer success in the booming digital economy.

“I look forward to working with the sales team, channel partners and distributors to secure networks from the expanding attack surface, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and address network security complexity challenges which most organisations face,” said Raman.

“Given our leadership in security innovation we have a robust pipeline and strong business momentum and are well positioned to continue the solid growth for several more years in this market.”