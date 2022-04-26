Red Hat ships Application Foundations for Kubernetes

Designed for Red Hat OpenShift, the toolkit provides application services and components for building containerised applications across cloud environments.

Red Hat is shipping Red Hat Application Foundations, a set of application services that work with the company's OpenShift Kubernetes platform and promise to accelerate the development of containerised applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Announced April 25, Red Hat Application Foundations serve as a toolkit for developers who are building and integrating application and data services as part of their application and infrastructure modernisation efforts. It provides developers with an integrated solution for connecting applications both within and outside the container environment.

Its application services and components are designed to help developers take advantage of cloud-native application patterns and accelerate the development of applications across hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments.

Enabling modernisation patterns through microservices, APIs, and event-driven architectures, Red Hat Application Foundations includes components for high-performance data streaming, API management, service connectivity, lightweight runtimes and frameworks, and other capabilities.

Red Hat Application Foundations is available now. Red Hat customers can contact their account executive to set up the bundle.