PPTEL partners with Juniper Networks to boost connectivity in East Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Sarawak’s major service provider PP Telecommunication (PPTEL) has selected Juniper Networks to digitalise internal operations amid plans to meet growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity.

The move is aligned with ambitions to expand services across Southeast Asia, as well as the Sarawak government’s strategy to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure and fast track its economy.

As part of the agreement, Juniper will provide routing and switching solutions -- such as the MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and QFX Series Switches -- to build a new core network that will enable users to better access digital services.

The enhanced network -- in combination with its BaSICS cable system -- will enable PPTEL to provide high-quality, low-latency connectivity to users, in addition to helping scale capabilities as the country seeks to capitalise on the potential of 5G.

"There are numerous opportunities for Sarawak to advance in its digital transformation, and we are excited to partner with Juniper Networks in this journey,” said Jonathan Smith, CEO of PPTEL.

“As Sarawak and the rest of Malaysia prepare for 5G, it is critical that our infrastructure is innovative and ahead of the curve to deliver the network experiences we desire. Juniper has long been recognised as a market leader in this space, and through our continued collaboration, we hope to provide enterprises and consumers with a networking experience unlike any other.”

PPTEL’s infrastructure is said to put it in a unique position to support state-wide plans for 5G and transition to a digital economy, chiefly through the reliance of submarine cables from strategic locations in the region to drive latency down while keeping services "efficient and cost-effective".

Furthermore, the telco is also building the first Tier IV data centre in East Malaysia to enable the delivery of effective, scalable and flexible services.

“We are thrilled to partner with PPTEL in their network transformation journey that will support Sarawak’s digital economy,” said Perry Sui, senior director of ASEAN and Taiwan at Juniper. “Through Juniper’s experience-first networking approach, we are committed to helping PPTEL ensure that enterprises and consumers in Sarawak and beyond become better connected and are ready to take on digitalisation.”