Workday on-boarded to future-proof Binus Group in Indonesia

Credit: Binus Group

Indonesia-based Bina Nusantara (Binus) Group has selected Workday to accelerate its digital transformation journey and support its move to the cloud.

Binus Group, an integrated education institution, will deploy Workday’s suite of enterprise cloud applications for financial and human capital management and aim to be a more "data-driven" organisation. Binus hopes that moving to one unified platform will allow the business to access critical real-time insights to sustain a more agile organisation capable of delivering long-term results.

The partnership will serve its 2035 strategic plan to digitally transform and future-proof the business, as well as adopt a tactical approach to managing employees’ skillsets.

As part of the agreement, Binus Group will leverage on the vendor’s experience in tackling workforce capabilities to implement the necessary talent strategies and initiatives to elevate performance. The duration of implementation is one year and projected to go live in early 2023.

Stephen Santoso, COO of Binus Group, shared how transformation is no longer a "nice-to-have" in today’s fast-paced digital environment and has become an integral part of business operations and strategy to achieve resource optimisation and efficiency.

“Over the course of our 40 years in operation, we have stood by our commitment to fostering a strong organisational culture rooted in innovation, collaboration, and fun,” Santoso said. “At the heart of this is a strong focus on our people and technology, which remain the key drivers of growth as we strive to bring world-class, quality education to all.

“With Workday, we look forward to revitalising our operating systems across various functions, from finance to human resources, and enhance the overall employee experience.”

Binus Group has over 4500 employees spread across 15 locations in Indonesia, with plans for future expansion and business development. The group aims to transform its business operations and processes to remain resilient and stay ahead of the rapid pace of change.

“We are excited to be supporting Binus Group in realising their digital transformation goals as they pivot to digital- and cloud-first operations amid accelerated digitalisation in the region,” said Sandeep Sharma, president of Asia at Workday.

“The challenges, opportunities, and risks of today’s dynamic and competitive business landscape require the agility and efficiency of a strong digital backbone. With the right technology in place to leverage data-driven insights, Binus Group will be able to future-proof its workforce and operations, and strengthen its position for long-term growth and success."