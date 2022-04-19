Cyber vendor BlueVoyant establishes regional HQ in Singapore

Sumit Bansal (BlueVoyant) Credit: Channel Asia

BlueVoyant, an operator of end-to-end cyber defence services, has established its regional headquarters in Singapore, recruiting security veteran Sumit Bansal as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The business has plans to strengthen their local team and focus on delivering services such as third-party cyber risk management, alongside managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities specific to Microsoft and Splunk cloud environments.

The new Singapore facility is in addition to the vendor's existing regional headquarters in the Philippines, as well as presence in Australia and New Zealand via a key partnership with Telstra.

"We are excited to bring our end-to-end cyber security portfolio to more organisations in APJ to keep them one step ahead of the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats they face,” said Paul Kleinschnitz, chief commercial officer at BlueVoyant.

“Our expanded presence in APJ will provide local organisations the tools they need to protect their digital ecosystem inside and out. Sumit has the right experience to lead our newly expanded team and give APJ organisations the robust support they deserve.”

Bansal is primed for the job following more than three decades of experience in cyber security and network technology, with his most recent role being managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea at Sophos.

“I am excited about the opportunity to bring third-party cyber risk protection to organisations in APJ, as many big breaches have come from connections to organisations’ vendors and their networks," Bansal added.

The ASEAN region have been focused on tackling breaches in recent years with ongoing efforts seen at the national level, which suggests a high level of threat.

In 2021 at the ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity, the region became one of the first bodies to collectively subscribe in-principle to the United Nations’ (UN) 11 voluntary, non-binding norms of responsible state behaviour in cyber space.

This aims to encourage interstate cooperation on security issues, including responding to requests for assistance as well as supply chain security issues and ICT vulnerabilities. Additionally, member states are committed to make further progress through the development of the ASEAN Regional Action Plan, which aims to guide regional norms implementation.