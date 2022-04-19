Tech Data brings Yugabyte into Asia Pacific

Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has expanded its application and database modernisation portfolio following a new partnership with open source distributed SQL database vendor Yugabyte across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The new partnership in the region aligns with Tech Data’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy for data centres in infrastructure modernisation, data centre automation, application modernisation, cloud operating model and workload segmentations towards supporting digital transformation.

“We have observed a trend of end-customers looking to move apps to both hybrid and multi-cloud, as well as new start-ups building applications in the cloud," said Tech Data APJ vice president for advanced solutions, modern data centre and analytics Bennett Wong.

"With a distributed SQL database built to power global-scale cloud native applications, Yugabyte is well positioned to value-add and support their needs as their operations scale,”

Yugabyte vice president business development and partners Danny Zaidifard said the partnership with Tech Data will help accelerate the adoption of YugabyteDB to support partners in modernising the data layer for their customers.

“Our partnership with Tech Data’s alignment to open source technologies and presence across the APJ market will allow us to quickly connect and engage with the partner ecosystem effectively,” he said.

“As more organisations and ISVs [independent software vendors] in Asia embrace digital transformation and app modernisation, the need for a cloud-native database is rising. YugabyteDB is built to simplify data geo-distribution as well as to enable speed, scale, resiliency, security and portability, all critical for modern workloads.”

It has been one year since Tech Data entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Synnex Corporation in a US$7.2 billion deal, creating a distribution powerhouse involving two titans of the supply chain.