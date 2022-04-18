NCS realises automation potential with dedicated UiPath practice

NCS UiPath Automation Practic will build automation solutions on the UiPath platform to enhance NEXT services capabilities.

Howie Lau (NCS) Credit: NCS

NCS is moving ahead with plans to create a dedicated automation practice in partnership with UiPath, housing more than 250 employees with the aim of enhancing digital services offerings across the region.



Under the banner of NCS UiPath Automation Practice, the Diamond Business Partner will seek to build automation solutions on the UiPath platform to enhance its NEXT services capabilities - which operates as the provider’s dedicated services arm.

The practice will house more than 250 employees with a focus on process discovery and automation testing, supported by the delivery of fully automated enterprise-grade solutions. To accelerate such plans, NCS also aims to up-skill and certify its UiPath practitioners within the next three years and “deploy hundreds” of automations within the organisation.

“The convergence of 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) has created new business opportunities for enterprises and consumers,” said Howie Lau, managing partner of Corporate Development and Partnerships at NCS. “To fully capitalise on this, enterprises need to improve the performance, flexibility, and reliability of their technology.”

According to Lau, the solutions will allow organisations to harness automation to transform digitally, improve operational efficiencies, and optimise for emerging technologies.

For consumers, increased automation will improve speed and accuracy of processes including enabling effective onboarding for new customers, ensuring seamless operations and issue resolution, as well as added convenience with broader self-service options.

“NCS is investing in developing intelligent and automated operating models to deliver rich customer experiences and drive high-impact employee engagement,” he added.

“Through our partnership with UiPath, we are reimagining and simplifying internal processes by integrating automation into our business units and products to offer our clients more intelligent and elevated services for the digital age.”

From a market standpoint, the practice will target both public and private enterprises from industries such as telecommunications, government, and financial services, with a specific focus on high growth markets like Singapore and Australia.

“NCS is a proven leader in digital services and as an early adopter of automation, it has a sophisticated knowledge base to redefine how its customers and partners are shaping the future,” noted Rick Harshman, senior vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at UiPath.

“Asia Pacific is a rapidly evolving market with potential for tremendous growth for automation-first organisations. UiPath shares NCS’ vision for human-centric, sustainable automation adoption, democratising access to technology that improves the world around us.”

NCS provides a wide range of differentiated and end-to-end technology and digital services across 61 specialisations delivered through the expertise of its 10,000-strong team throughout Asia Pacific.